 

Obituaries 6-21-2017: Homer Hargrove, Jr. 

Posted on by June 20, 2017

Homer Hargrove, Jr. 

Homer Hargrove, Jr., 73, of Salem, Ill. died June 12, 2017 in Lovington in the care of his family.

Graveside funeral services were at 2 p.m. June 16 in Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Decatur with Glenn Hargrove officiating. A visitation was held 10-11:30 a.m. June 16 in Rankin Funeral Home in Salem.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

