•June 28, 2017•

Six students from Sullivan were named to the Eastern Illinois University Dean’s List for the spring semester.

Included are Brittin N. Boyer, Biological Sciences; Summer M. McClain, Education/Professional Studies; Lucas B. Mossman, Lumpkin Business and Applied Science School of Business; Keaton A. Shumard, Arts and Humanities, Music; Kirk A. Whitaker; Arts and Humanities Foreign Languages and Kaleb B. Wood, Biological Sciences.