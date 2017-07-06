 

Obituaries 6-7-2017: Diana Woodland

Posted on by June 6, 2017

Diana Woodland

Diana J. Woodland, 80, of Sullivan passed away at 5:18 a.m., Monday, June 5, 2017 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A memorial visitation to celebrate Diana’s life will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 10 in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion.      Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

Comments are closed.