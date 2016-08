MaDonna Phillips

MaDonna Dean Phillips, 66, of Effingham died at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2016 in her home.

Funeral services for the former Arthur resident were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 in McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan. Burial was in Penn Township Cemetery in Moweaqua.



