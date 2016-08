Ruby Elzy

Ruby Irene West Elzy, 90, formerly of Bruce and Sullivan died August 19, 2016, in Austin, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27 in McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan. Visitation will be held 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, August 26 in the funeral home in Sullivan. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan.



