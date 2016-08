Ethel Cookson

Ethel Cookson, 90, of Sullivan, passed away at 10 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2016 in Mason Point in Sullivan.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 29 in McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan. Burial was in Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit