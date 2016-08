Lillian Bathe

Lillian L. “Pee Wee” Bathe, 74, of Sullivan, passed away August 29, 2016 in her home in Sullivan.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 3 in McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 2 in the funeral home in Sullivan. Burial will be in French Cemetery in Allenville. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit