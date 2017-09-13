 

Obituaries 9-13-2017: Michael Eikenberry

Posted on by September 12, 2017

Michael Eikenberry

Michael Dean Eikenberry, 21, of Sullivan passed away at 11:19 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2017.

Services to celebrate Michael's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 15 in Lovington First Church of God conducted by the Rev. Rodney Houser. Visitation will be held from 5-7 Thursday evening in Lovington First Church of God Community Center. Private interment will be in Keller Cemetery in Lovington. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

