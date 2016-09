Wednesday 30% Chance of a Thunderstorm A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Thursday 20% Partly Cloudy Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.