Obituaries 9-6-2017: Katherine Butt

•September 6, 2017•

What concerns local teens the most? Many would assume that drugs and alcohol, bullying, or body image would top the list. In fact, according to the 3,159 students polled by the Illinois Youth Survey (IYS), depression and suicide are now the biggest concerns for eighth grade students in a seven-county area. In all, 38 percent of eighth-graders surveyed listed depression or suicide as their top health concern for people their age.

Sarah Bush Lincoln child psychiatrist Katie Hecksel, MD, explains, “Adolescents and teenagers developmentally have a difficult time seeing beyond an immediate stressor or tolerating strong emotions without acting on them,” she added, “This makes them more susceptible to act on suicidal thoughts, particularly when encouraged by others.”

In an effort to help people learn more about teenage depression and suicide, Sarah Bush Lincoln is teaming with WEIU-TV to present a live broadcast entitled “Choose Hope.” The program airs at 7 pm, Tuesday, Sept. 12 on WEIU-TV throughout the region. Sarah Bush Lincoln experts child psychiatrist Katie Hecksel, MD, and pediatrician David Stoltz, MD, will answer call-in and email questions throughout the program. Read More