Obituaries 9-6-2017: Katherine Butt

•September 6, 2017•
Former Chicago Bear linebacker, author and motivational speaker, Matt Mayberry will be the featured speaker at a Decatur SCORE event on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Decatur Club Grand Ballroom located at 158 W. Prairie Ave in Decatur, Ill. Networking will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the program will start at 6 p.m., followed by a book signing at 7 p.m. All starting and expanding small business entrepreneurs in central Illinois are welcome to attend this free event. Reservations are required and seating is limited.
Matt Mayberry, a former NFL linebacker for the Chicago Bears, is currently one of the most read columnists for Entrepreneur Magazine, as well as an acclaimed keynote speaker and peak performance strategist. As the CEO of Matt Mayberry Enterprises, a training and consulting company, he specializes in maximizing the performance of individuals and organizations all over the world. Read More
What concerns local teens the most? Many would assume that drugs and alcohol, bullying, or body image would top the list. In fact, according to the 3,159 students polled by the Illinois Youth Survey (IYS), depression and suicide are now the biggest concerns for eighth grade students in a seven-county area. In all, 38 percent of eighth-graders surveyed listed depression or suicide as their top health concern for people their age.
Sarah Bush Lincoln child psychiatrist Katie Hecksel, MD, explains, “Adolescents and teenagers developmentally have a difficult time seeing beyond an immediate stressor or tolerating strong emotions without acting on them,” she added, “This makes them more susceptible to act on suicidal thoughts, particularly when encouraged by others.”
In an effort to help people learn more about teenage depression and suicide, Sarah Bush Lincoln is teaming with WEIU-TV to present a live broadcast entitled “Choose Hope.” The program airs at 7 pm, Tuesday, Sept. 12 on WEIU-TV throughout the region. Sarah Bush Lincoln experts child psychiatrist Katie Hecksel, MD, and pediatrician David Stoltz, MD, will answer call-in and email questions throughout the program. Read More
The Moultrie County Beacon is a Shining Light
“So shines a good deed in a weary world.” Quietly said by Willy Wonka towards the end of the original or Gene Wilder version of the film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, these eight words exemplify a special part of my summer – the part that I spent working with the people of the Moultrie County Beacon.
In this weary world of ours, it is sometimes hard to find the joy, find the kindness, find the love, and find the shining good deeds.
But, much like many Sullivan citizens have recently been finding beautiful rocks as a part of the incredible Sullivan Rocks movement, I found all of those things and many more while working for the Beacon as a part of a class I was taking at Eastern Illinois University. Read More