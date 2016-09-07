Obituaries 9-7-2016: Stanley Dolan

Stanley Dolan

Stanley M. Dolan, 92, of Sullivan, passed away at 1:21 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2016, in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 10 in New Life Church in Sullivan. Officiating the service will be Pastor Jonathan Dolan with Pastor Dave Dolan assisting. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in New Life Church. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan with military rites by Sullivan American Legion Post #68. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



