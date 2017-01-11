Oblong Shots Fall in for Win over Knights

•January 11, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports Editor

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond boys’ basketball team dropped a Little Okaw Valley Conference home game to Oblong Friday night.

Oblong doubled the Knights’ first quarter scoring, 12-6, but ALAH hung in the game, keeping the deficit to less than double digits heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter though, Oblong outscored the Knights 24-11 to put the game out of reach for the eventual 60-38 win.

A major difference in the game was shooting percentage.


