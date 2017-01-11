Oblong Shots Fall in for Win over Knights

•January 11, 2017•
By Jason Brown
NP Sports Editor
The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond boys’ basketball team dropped a Little Okaw Valley Conference home game to Oblong Friday night.
Oblong doubled the Knights’ first quarter scoring, 12-6, but ALAH hung in the game, keeping the deficit to less than double digits heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter though, Oblong outscored the Knights 24-11 to put the game out of reach for the eventual 60-38 win.
A major difference in the game was shooting percentage.
