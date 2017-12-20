Okaw Middle Schoolers Help Toys for Tots

•December 20, 2017•

By Mike Brothers

Moultrie County Toys for Tots got a boost before Christmas thanks to one Okaw Valley Middle School student.

Seventh grade student Abbey Luckenbill has been involved with the Toys for Tots program collecting toys since she was in third grade. This year she put together an effort that led to collection of more than 100 toys.

Abbey’s efforts were rewarded with the receipt of the first individual Outstanding Achievement Award presented on behalf of Moultrie-Piatt County Toys for Tots.

On Friday, Dec. 15 OVMS counselor Paula Coffer helped Luckenbill and classmates Avery Bruns and Reagen Easter Reedy deliver the collection to Moultrie-Piatt County Toys for Tots coordinator Eric Kenney.


