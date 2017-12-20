 

Okaw Middle Schoolers Help Toys for Tots

Posted on by December 20, 2017

Photo by Mike Brothers
Okaw Valley toy collectors (from left) Abbey Luckenbill, Reagan Easter Reedy and Avery Bruns presented Moultrie-Piatt Toys for Tots coordinator Eric Kenney with the more than 100 toys collected as a result of the Okaw Valley Middle School toy drive in Findlay and Bethany. Luckenbill, who is a third year coordinator, was presented the Outstanding Achievement Award plaque from Toys for Tots with Reedy and Bruns receiving certificates for their efforts in helping the 2018 Toys for Tot’s drive make Christmas better for a lot of kids.

•December 20, 2017•

By Mike Brothers

Moultrie County Toys for Tots got a boost before Christmas thanks to one Okaw Valley Middle School student.

Seventh grade student Abbey Luckenbill has been involved with the Toys for Tots program collecting toys since she was in third grade. This year she put together an effort that led to collection of more than 100 toys.

Abbey’s efforts were rewarded with the receipt of the first individual Outstanding Achievement Award presented on behalf of Moultrie-Piatt County Toys for Tots.

On Friday, Dec. 15 OVMS counselor Paula Coffer helped Luckenbill and classmates Avery Bruns and Reagen Easter Reedy deliver the collection to Moultrie-Piatt County Toys for Tots coordinator Eric Kenney.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

Comments are closed.