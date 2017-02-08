Okaw Valley Girls Dominate for Conference Win

•February 8, 2017•

The Okaw Valley girls’ basketball team dominated Argenta-Oreana to pick up another Little Okaw Valley Conference game Feb 2.

The Timberwolves rushed out to a 14-2 first-quarter lead and never looked back. The Timberwolves outscored the Bombers 17-5 in the second quarter.

Okaw Valley extended its lead in the second half for the eventual 51-33 win.

Paige Robinson collected a game-high 27 points, including four 3-pointers, six rebounds and two steals.


