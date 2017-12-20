Okaw Valley Girls Finish Strong Week with Wins

•December 20, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Okaw Valley girls’ basketball team finished a strong week with a win against rival Sullivan last Tuesday and two wins in the Okaw Valley Holiday Tournament in Bethany.

“We continued to play well throughout the weekend,” said Okaw Valley coach Brad Ackers. “I was very pleased with our defense and rebounding all week long. We shot the ball well Friday and Saturday, and when we do that, we are awfully tough to beat.”

Against Sullivan the Timberwolves jumped out to a 13-6 first quarter lead and almost repeated it in the second with a 10-6 run.

The second half was a low scoring affair with OV outscoring the Redskins 13-8 for the 36-20 win.

"You can't beat too many teams shooting 13 percent from the field, 0-for-14 from behind the arc, and 56 percent from the line," said Sullivan coach Sheri McCain. "I was very disappointed with our effort tonight. Okaw Valley simply wanted it more than us tonight."


