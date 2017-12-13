Okaw Valley Girls Hit Threes to Propel Win

•December 13, 2017•

The Illinois Department of Insurance (DOI) is reminding consumers that the 2018 Open Enrollment Period ends Friday, December 15. All Illinoisans needing health insurance coverage for 2018 must enroll by 11 p.m. Friday, December 15.

In past years, consumers had time to change plans in January after receiving their first premium bill. With a shortened enrollment period ending December 15, this is no longer an option, making it important to select the right plan the first time.

"We do not recommend passively re-enrolling because prices and plans change every year. Cost should not be the only factor in choosing a plan. For example, consumers should be sure to look at a plan's provider network and coverage," Hammer said.