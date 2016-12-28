Okaw Valley Girls Place Third in Holiday Action

•December 28, 2016•

By Jason Lee Brown

NP Sports Editor

The Okaw Valley girls’ basketball finished a busy week of action at home, playing four games in four days.

For the second straight year, the Okaw Valley girls’ basketball team placed third in the Okaw Valley girls’ basketball Holiday Tournament with a 3-1 record.

The Lady Timberwolves defeated Blue Ridge Monday, lost to Unity on Tuesday and beat Altamont Wednesday.

The Lady Timberwolves carried that tournament momentum into their game Thursday at home and defeated Tuscola, 40-32.

OV took a five-point lead into the second quarter, but Tuscola came back and cut the lead to three, 21-18, at half.

The Lady Timberwolves tacked on four more points to their lead, 31-24, heading into the fourth quarter and held on for the win.

Paige Robinson scored a team-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

Natalie Jeffers scored nine, and Jesse Robinson added six. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

