•January 11, 2017•

The Okaw Valley girls’ basketball team took care of two more non-conference teams Thursday and Monday.

Thursday, the Timberwolves knocked off Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 63-52 with a balanced offensive attack.

OV took an early 10-point lead in the first quarter and kept that lead through the rest of the game.

Windsor cut the lead to 48-40 in the third quarter but couldn't come any closer.