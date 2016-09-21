Okaw Valley Homecoming Court

Photo Courtesy Jeni Yantis Okaw Valley Homecoming Court Front - 2016 OV dance co-chair Hannah Landreth, crown bearer prince Parker Wise, 2016 king Skyler Birch, 2016 queen Kristy Burford, crown bearer princess Amelia Wise and 2015 queen Gretchen Macklin.  Middle - senior candidates Brendon Lane, Jasmine Baumbarger, Brianna Creviston, Evan Blakey, Madison Uhlrich and Ty Nichols.  Back - freshmen attendants Chloe Rhyerd and Ethan Bartimus, junior attendants Paige Robinson and Trey Yarnell and sophomore attendants Riley Kesterson and Case Crawford.

