Photo Courtesy Jeni Yantis
Okaw Valley Homecoming Court
Front - 2016 OV dance co-chair Hannah Landreth, crown bearer prince Parker Wise, 2016 king Skyler Birch, 2016 queen Kristy Burford, crown bearer princess Amelia Wise and 2015 queen Gretchen Macklin. Middle - senior candidates Brendon Lane, Jasmine Baumbarger, Brianna Creviston, Evan Blakey, Madison Uhlrich and Ty Nichols. Back - freshmen attendants Chloe Rhyerd and Ethan Bartimus, junior attendants Paige Robinson and Trey Yarnell and sophomore attendants Riley Kesterson and Case Crawford.
