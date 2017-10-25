Okaw Valley Honors Seniors

Photo furnished
Okaw Valley High School Senior
Spotlight
Sebastian Carron son of Jeff Sattley and Amy Hammond. Read More
Smyser Christian Church is hosting “Trunk or Treat” 4-6 p.m. Sun. Oct. 29 on the Sullivan American Legion parking lot at 8 E Strain St. in Sullivan. Church members will be handing out candy from their decorated trunks to the “trunk or treaters.” There will be pony rides, photos, hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks. All children and their families are invited. There is no cost to participate. For more information call 217-752-6896 or go to www.smysercc.org.
The Sullivan High School National English Honor Society received the Outstanding Chapter Award for 2016-2017 which encompasses everything the group did during the past school year.
Photo furnished
The award was based on activities submitted to the NEHS Advisory Council. Sullivan High School’s NEHS Chapter, called the Best-Shirey-Little Chapter, was established in April 2013.
There are currently 63 National Honor Society members including sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Requirements for acceptance are 3.0 or higher overall GPA and 3.0 or higher English GPA.
The SHS chapter advisor is English teacher Cami Badman with additional faculty council members including SHS English teachers Rebecca Lawson and Lesley Banks.
The Barnes & Noble Trip involved members in the SHS chapter who spent two advisory periods (30 minutes) working with the school media specialist looking up books in the library inventory and determining new books for selection. Read More