•May 3, 2017•

The Okaw Valley softball team defeated Cerro Gordo/DeLand-Weldon 14-1 in windy weather Monday evening.

The Timberwolves scored three runs in the first inning and three in the second inning to take a 6-1 lead.

OV tacked on two more runs in the fourth, then blew the game open with six runs in the sixth inning.