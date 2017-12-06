Okaw Valley Timberwolves Team Up on Tuscola 

•December 6, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

A tough schedule which included the St. Anthony Turkey Tournament has stifled Okaw Valley boys’ basketball team’s overall record this year, but coach Brooks Inman has seen improvement with each game and hopes the competition will pay off down the road.

This week the Timberwolves finished 1-1 with a win against Tuscola and a loss to Shelbyville in back-to-back games.

“We have played as tough a schedule as anyone our size,” said Inman. “We have yet to play a 1A school and have been challenged each and every game. I have seen improvement in every game except for one and have been encouraged by our play at times.”

Against Tuscola Saturday, three Timberwolves scored in double digits to help overcome the Warriors 61-55.

OV jumped out to a 15-5 first quarter lead and then fought off Tuscola the rest of the way. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

