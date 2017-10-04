Okaw Valley Volleyball Gets Two Win Week

•October 4, 2017•

The Okaw Valley volleyball team knocked off Argenta-Oreana and LSA this past week but lost to Cerro Gordo in the Little Okaw Valley Conference Tournament Saturday.

Against Argenta-Oreana on the road Thursday, OV won in two sets, 25-18, 25-21.

Sadie Zimmerman collected 11 assists and eight digs, and Bella Benning served two aces and had seven digs.


