Oktoberfest 2016 Back Bigger & Better Than Ever

•September 14, 2016•

The 13th Annual Oktoberfest is back bigger and better than ever. This year’s festival will be held 6-11 p.m. Friday October 14 and noon-11 p.m. Saturday, October 15. Bring the entire family out for some fall festival fun.

Friday night festivities include arts, crafts and food vendors.

The Sullivan Area Arts Council (SAARTS) will host Artoberfest at Cathrine's Gallery Gifts & More. A highlight to the festival this year, the Oktoberfest wine tasting at 5 West is open 6-9 p.m. The Oktoberfest beer tent will be open Friday night from 6-11 p.m. Ryan Ideus & the Feudin Hillbillies will rock the beer tent 8-11 p.m.



