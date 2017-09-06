Oktoberfest Bigger & Better Than Ever

•September 6, 2017•

The 14th Annual Oktoberfest is back on the Sullivan square bigger and better than ever.

This year’s festival will be held 6-11 p.m. Friday, October 20 and noon-11 p.m. Saturday, October 20.

Friday night festivities include arts, crafts and food vendors. The Sullivan Area Arts Council (SAARTS) will host Artoberfest at Cathrine’s Gallery Gifts & More.

A highlight to the festival this year, the Oktoberfest wine tasting at 5 West is open 6-9 pm. The Oktoberfest beer tent will be open 6-11 p.m. Friday night. Wreckless Whiskey will rock the beer tent 8-11 p.m.

On Saturday at noon the smell of chili fills the air as the chili competition begins, and the vendor booths open. The vendors this year include arts, crafts, jewelry, home décor, toys, cookbooks, games, cookies, funnel cakes, chili dogs, all the fair food you can imagine and so much more.

The Main Stage will offer entertainment throughout the day and evening. In addition to the free entertainment J’s Petspaw will host a pet contest, and many more plans are in the works. A painting class will take place at the festival with Molly Foust, local artist

The Kidz Zone will have inflatables Friday and Saturday starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday. Arm bands are available for purchase at Cathrine’s Gallery at 7 West Jefferson or the SCED office at 112 W. Harrison St. Preorder arm bands are $10, and a day of bands is $12.

Moultrie County Mobile Farm will be on site 2-4 p.m. Saturday for youngsters to learn a little about farming in Moultrie County. New this year is the Sloan Implement Pedal Pull contest for the kiddos with sign up at 2:30 p.m. and a 3 p.m. start.

The official chili judging begins at 4:30 p.m. with local celebrity judges from the Sullivan area. The chili tasting opens at 5 p.m. and people choice judging 5-7 p.m. The cook-off winners and Artoberfest results will be announced at 7:30 p.m.

The beer tent is open for business at noon Saturday and closes at 11 p.m. Feudin’ Hillbillys will be playing under the beer tent 8-11 p.m. Saturday.

For more information and for any forms visit www.sullivanchamber.com or call 217-728-4223.