Organ/Tissue Donor Registry Could Expand in Future

•May 3, 2017•

Secretary of State Jesse White’s legislation that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to register for the state’s First Person Consent Organ/Tissue Donor Registry when they receive their driver’s license or identification card passed the Illinois Senate today.

SB Bill 868, sponsored by state Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago) passed the Senate 56 to zero. It now goes to the House for consideration.

"Our goal is always to save lives," White said. "Thousands of Illinoisans are waiting for an organ. Many of those who wait are someone's mother, father, daughter or son. This legislation, which the vast majority of other states have implemented, is an important step in reducing the number of those on the waiting list."


