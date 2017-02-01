Origin of Sullivan’s Name Traced to Revolutionary War

•February 1, 2017•

By Ellen Ferrera

for the News Progress

My friend and News Progress colleague Joe Pound has every so kindly advised me that my source of the city website for the origins of the name “Sullivan” was incorrect.

Indeed, further research shows that in documents from the Sullivan County Commissioners in 1845, they met and agreed on a site for the new town and selected the name “Sullivan” after General John Sullivan of Revolutionary War fame.

So, let me now praise famous men. John Sullivan was born Feb. 17, 1740 in New Hampshire and was a continental general in the Revolutionary War, a delegate to the Continental Congress, Governor of New Hampshire and a U.S. federal judge. He studied and practiced law often to the annoyance of his neighbors for his numerous frivolous suits and foreclosures.


