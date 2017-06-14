 

Our Town Celebration Friday

June 14, 2017

Sullivan is participating in the WCIA-TV Our Town segment with the city putting on a street festival Friday, June 16.

The Festival on the Square is from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.  with The Little Theatre on the Square-Beauty & the Beast offering a preview at 4:00 p.m. with a variety of entertainment for adults and children throughout the event.

