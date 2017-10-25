Outstanding Chapter Award for the SHS NEHS

•October 25, 2017•

The Sullivan High School National English Honor Society received the Outstanding Chapter Award for 2016-2017 which encompasses everything the group did during the past school year.

The award was based on activities submitted to the NEHS Advisory Council. Sullivan High School’s NEHS Chapter, called the Best-Shirey-Little Chapter, was established in April 2013.

There are currently 63 National Honor Society members including sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Requirements for acceptance are 3.0 or higher overall GPA and 3.0 or higher English GPA.

The SHS chapter advisor is English teacher Cami Badman with additional faculty council members including SHS English teachers Rebecca Lawson and Lesley Banks.

The Barnes & Noble Trip involved members in the SHS chapter who spent two advisory periods (30 minutes) working with the school media specialist looking up books in the library inventory and determining new books for selection. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

