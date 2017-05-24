OV Baseball Completes Strong Season at A-O Regional

•May 24, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Okaw Valley baseball team defeated St. Teresa to reach the championship game of the Class 1A IHSA Argenta-Oreana Regional but could not defeat the host team for another title.

“It was a very strong season, finishing 24-5, winning our conference and battling through many injuries and illnesses,” said OV coach Andrew Hagerman. “The seniors leaving (Cloyd and Taylor Coleman) won 94 games in high school, which is unprecedented. The ones returning will feel this burn and want to accomplish more next year.”

Against AO, a team OV had beaten 5-4 just 10 days ago, each team scored one run in the second inning.

The Bombers scored on back-to-back doubles, and the Timberwolves scored on a Hayden Francisco sacrifice fly.


