OV Boosters Trivia Night

•April 26, 2017•

The Okaw Valley Athletic Boosters will host a Music Trivia Night at Tailwinds Steakhouse in Findlay 8:30 p.m. to 11:30.p.m. Saturday, May 6. Doors open at 7:30pm.

Entry to the competition is $200 per table with up to five players per team, ages 18 and up. Prizes include $200 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place.

This event includes not only the trivia competition but also a 50/50 raffle, lottery tree, silent auction, cash bar, and complimentary taco bar for all players.

To participate contact Shari Bruyn at 217-820-1629 or slbruyn@okawvalley.org. Though there are a limited number of tables and payment is required to reserve a spot, walk-ins are welcome if the space permits.