OV Boys’ Golf Wins Conference

•September 27, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Okaw Valley boys’ golf team won the Little Okaw Valley Conference Championship at Eagle Creek Golf Course Saturday.

“We are very happy to win the LOVC,” said OV coach Steve Nickerson. “This was one of goals at the beginning of the year.”

OV scored the low of 347, followed by Tri-Valley’s 374.

Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond placed fourth with a 414. Jacob Butler carried the Purple Riders with an 85 to tie for fifth.


