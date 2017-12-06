OV Girls’ Basketball Hits On All Cylinders

•December 6, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Okaw Valley girls’ basketball team hammered Arthur Okaw Christian 50-24 Monday night for another nonconference win.

“It was a nice game by our girls. We executed what we wanted to do defensively, and we did a great job of playing selfless, team basketball, coach Brad Ackers said of the effort.

The Timberwolves took a 13-5 lead after the first quarter and did not look back.

The game was a coming out party for junior Bella Benning.


