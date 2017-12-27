OV Girls’ Basketball Team Wins Holiday Tournament

25 Years Ago This Week

City of Sullivan wrestled with health insurance issues reaching a compromise for employees and taxpayers. The council moved to increase the deductible from $200 to $500 for individuals and from $600 to $1500 for families. City treasurer Ann Short explained the action lowered the premium increase from $5000 to $800 per month. The city also reimburses employees for out-of-pocket expenses exceeding $500 and $1500. Sullivan paid $360,000 in health premiums in 1991.

Sylvan Learning Center in Mattoon is reaching out to Moultrie County students. Dr. Elaine Jett explained the reading and math focus helps in college preparation as she and Joyce Decker demonstrated the program with Moultrie County student Aaron Bontrager.

Bob Best reflects over the recently completed holiday in B.B.’s, noting Kathy and Dexter’s visit from Washington was brief. And the kitten, Peanut Butter, generally speaking, left the tree alone. “I think she got the idea that everything on the tree was equally as hot as the bulb she attacked in a strand of lights earlier.” Read More