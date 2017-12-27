OV Girls’ Basketball Team Wins Holiday Tournament
By Jason Brown
NP Sports
The Okaw Valley girls’ basketball team gave the fans a great Christmas gift by winning the 17th annual Okaw Valley Holiday Tournament Friday.
OV won two games, defeating Decatur LSA and Martinsville.
In the championship game, OV defeated Martinsville 59-24 to finish the tournament with a 5-0 record.
Paige Robinson scored a game-high 23 points, including 15 points in the first quarter.
Danielle Hill and Kate Jeffers each scored eight points, and Clara Perry had seven points.
