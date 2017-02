•February 1, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports Editor

The Okaw Valley girls’ basketball team picked up two Little Okaw Valley Conference wins this past week.

The Timberwolves defeated Decatur LSA Monday and Arcola Thursday.

Against LSA, Okaw Valley held the Lions under 10 points in the first three quarters.

The Timberwolves jumped out to a 16-5 first-quarter lead and held on for a 49-30 win.