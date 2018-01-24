OV Girls Win Little Okaw NW Division Championship

25 Years Ago This Week
Paul and Bev Ozier of Lovington are getting a big pay back from daily bird feeding and watering activities during the winter. They see the birds are fed and on winter mornings the Oziers peer out their back window to watch cardinals, finches, blue jays, titmice, brown-headed cow birds, woodpeckers, winter wrens, chickadees and doves.
Cindy Richardson was named assistant vice-president and Julie McClain assistant cashier, in an announcement from First National Bank board chairman Harry Wilson.
Margie Brewer of Bethany was nominated as candidate for multi-township assessor of the Dora/Marrowbone Multi Township District during a recent caucus by the Democrat party. She will face Republican David R. McCabe in the April 20 township election. Read More
•January 17, 2018•
Coming January 25 is The Point in Time survey which plays a critical role in the task of ending homelessness.
Survey results are significant to the HUD competition for assistance in the 18 counties of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Christian, Fayette, Shelby, Moultrie, Effingham, Clay, Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar and Jasper. HUD continues to emphasize through its scoring the significance of the data reported as well as the process for the data collection. However, HUD deems most important the quality and accuracy of the count as opposed to merely the size of the count. Read More
Helping Hand
Dear Editor,
Connie Reedy passed away a little over a month ago. And her passing brought back a vivid memory of the last time I saw her.
When I was coming home from work one afternoon late last summer, I saw two cars stopped on the New Life Tabernacle curve on the Jonathan Creek Road. A pickup had missed the curve and rolled down the slope coming to rest on its top in front of William Herschberger’s cabinet shop. Read More