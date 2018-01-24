OV Girls Win Little Okaw NW Division Championship

•January 24, 2018•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Okaw Valley girls’ basketball team knocked off Argenta-Oreana and Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond to win the Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest Division championship.

OV advanced to the LOVC Tournament championship game but came up short against No. 7 state ranked Tri-County, Saturday, Jan 20.

To finish the busy week, OV again defeated ALAH in a regular season LOVC game at Arthur Monday, Jan 22 to stay undefeated in the LOVC at 2-0.

In the LOVC NW Division championship game, OV guard Paige Robinson scored a career-high 40 points to help the Timberwolves top ALAH 60-39. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

