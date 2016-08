•August 24, 2016•

Okaw Valley High School golf team’s 181 was enough to best Villa Grove’s 187 at Eagle Creek August 18.

Medalists were Okaw Valley's Austin Harshman with a 43 and Jackson Vandeventer's 43 for Villa Grove.



