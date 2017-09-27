 

OV Golfer is Medalist

Posted on by September 26, 2017

Photo furnished
Okaw Valley golfer Grace Harlin was individual medalist at the Little Okaw Valley Conference Championship at Eagle Creek Golf Course Saturday.
Harlin scored a low of 96.
Harlin will set her sights on regional action next week for a chance to earn a trip to sectionals.

