 

OV Skillathon Team Gets Third

Posted on by November 22, 2017

Photo furnished
OV Skillathon Team Gets Third
Okaw Valley senior Ethan Macklin was a part of the 4H Livestock Skillathon Team that represented Illinois. Skillathon overall third place team - Illinois team members pictured are left to right Sam Schneider (coach), Ethan Macklin, Wyatt Claire, Evan Link, Bobby Batson. North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) in Louisville, Kentucky is the largest all-breed, purebred livestock event in the world with 10 livestock divisions and nearly 30,000 entries from the 48 contiguous states.

Comments are closed.