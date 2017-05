•May 10, 2017•

The Okaw Valley softball team picked up two wins this week to improve its record to 13-9.

The Timberwolves defeated St. Elmo/Brownstown Monday and Arcola last Tuesday.

Monday night in Bethany, OV took an early lead with a run in the first inning, then tacked on four more in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead.

Both teams scored a run in fourth, and OV scored two insurance runs in the sixth for the final 8-2 score.