OVES 4th Grade Spotlight

•January 31, 2018•

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association announced that it will be awarding over $53,500.00 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2018-2019 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the state of Illinois.

Sheriff Chris Sims of Moultrie County will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $500.00.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are as follows: Read More