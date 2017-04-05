OVHS Baseball Wraps Week with Double Win

•April 5, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Okaw Valley baseball team finished the week 3-0 with double-header wins against St. Thomas More in extra innings Saturday and a win against Alden-Hebron Friday.

In the second game of the double header, the Timberwolves defeated STM 11-7 in a back-and-forth extra-inning game.

STM scored in the first three innings to take a 4-0 lead, but OV battle back with a run in the fourth inning and four in the fifth to take the lead.

The Sabers answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take back the lead 6-5.


