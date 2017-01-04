OVHS Boys Win Three at Dieterich Tournament

•January 4, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports Editor

The Okaw Valley boys’ basketball team defeated Arcola 51-35 and placed fifth in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament Thursday.

The Timberwolves also knocked off Christ our Rock Lutheran and Tuscola but lost to Oblong and host and No. 1 seeded Dieterich.

Against Arcola, Okaw Valley took a three-point lead into the half but lost the lead 32-31 by the end of the third quarter.

The Timberwolves locked down defensively and allowed only three points in the fourth quarter, while scoring 20, to put the game away.

Connor Cloyd led with a game-high 13 points, making 5-for-5 at the charity stripe. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

