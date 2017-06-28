OVHS Catcher Named All Area First Team

•June 28, 2017•

Okaw Valley baseball catcher Garrett Fritz was named to the all-area first team last week.

Despite teams pitching around him all season, Fritz hit .515, had an OBP of over .600 and hit seven home runs and seven doubles.

An injury kept him from taking to the mound the whole season, but he threw 19-2/3 innings that featured 23 strikeouts.

“Garrett is arguably the best overall player in the area,” said OV coach Andrew Hagerman. “He is an exceptional defensive catcher as well. He controls the game when he is behind the plate.”

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond’s Marcus Vanausdoll earned second all-area honors.

The junior Knight hit .555 on the season.


