•April 19, 2017•

Okaw Valley High School Drama Club will present the musical “The Addams Family” from at 7 p.m. April 20-22 in the OVHS gym.

"The Addams Family" (A New Musical) opened on Broadway in April 2010 and was created by Jersey Boys authors Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and Drama Desk Award winner Andrew Lippa. It tells an original story of the familiar family that is known for all things macabre.