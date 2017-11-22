OVHS Girls Advance At Thanksgiving Tournament

•November 22, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Okaw Valley girls’ basketball team finished the week 3-1 after a home match and three games in the Pana Thanksgiving Tournament.

In the Pana Thanksgiving Tournament, OV defeated host Pana and Athens but lost to Central A&M.

"We are very excited to advance to the winner's bracket/semi-finals Friday in arguably the best 1A/2A/3A thanksgiving tournament around," said OV coach Brad Ackers. "We played three quality teams very well, going 2-1 against Pana, A & M, and Athens."


