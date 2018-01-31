 

OVHS Girls Win Four, Remain Undefeated in Divison 

•January 31, 2018•

By Jason Brown
NP Sports

Okaw Valley girls’ basketball team improved its overall record to 23-5 and stayed undefeated at 4-0 in the Little Okaw Valley Northwest Division this past week.

In a busy week of games, the Timberwolves defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg last Tuesday, Arcola last Thursday, Cumberland Saturday and Decatur LSA Monday.

Against LSA Monday night, OV jumped out to a 24-5 first quarter lead and kept the pressure on from there for the eventual 59-27 win.

Paige Robinson scored a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers.

Ciera Perry followed Robinson with 11, and Madison Vogel added eight.

