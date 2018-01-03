OVHS Girls Win Holiday Tournament

25 Years Ago This Week

When the doors opened for business Monday morning the auto dealership on West Jackson Street was Corley Auto Center rather than Kesler Motors as it had been since 1989. This is the second dealer ownership change in a few weeks. In December Wilbur Donnell sold Tom West, Inc. to Mattoon auto dealership owner George Rutledge.

On Wednesday employees of Hagen’s Family Pharmacy in Sullivan gave retiring 91 year old employee Mamie Palmer a surprise party. Palmer is a 60-year Sullivan resident who worked for three owners: Charlie Reisacher at Reisacher Drugs, Bill Lancaster at Lancaster Drugs and the last 11 years at Hagen’s. Hagen, Barb Martin, Donna Newcome, Jane Dyer and Karen Johnson were on hand to wish Mamie well.

Icy road conditions led to four accidents without injuries Saturday, including one in which a Windsor man ran his truck into the Sullivan Water Plant. James F. Davis, 63, of rural Windsor drove his pickup through a wall at the water plant after his northbound truck went south on the ice. Read More