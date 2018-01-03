 

OVHS Girls Win Holiday Tournament

•January 3, 2018•

By Jason Brown
NP Sports

The Okaw Valley girls’ basketball team gave the fans a great Christmas gift by winning the 17th annual Okaw Valley Holiday Tournament Friday.

OV won two games Friday, defeating Decatur LSA and Martinsville.

In the championship game OV defeated Martinsville 59-24 to finish the tournament with a 5-0 record.

Paige Robinson scored a game-high 23 points including 15 points in the first quarter.

