OVHS Has Blood Drive

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held Friday, January 13 in the Okaw Valley High School gym in Bethany. Any healthy individual, age 16 through 75, who meets weight requirements may donate blood.

Donors should eat a moderate meal before donating and must bring identification showing a picture and a signature. All blood types are needed, especially Types 0- and 0+. Every 2.5 seconds someone needs blood.

This blood drive will be held 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and is sponsored by the Okaw Valley High School Student Council.

By donating at this blood drive, you are helping one or more graduating seniors earn a scholarship! For more information regarding the blood drive or to make an appointment, please contact the Okaw Valley High School at 665-3631.