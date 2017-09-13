OVHS Homecoming Court

Sullivan Pre-School Breakfast
Monday, Sept. 18 – Cereal bar, apple juice, milk
Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Breakfast pizza, apple juice, milk
Wednesday, Sept. 20 – French toast, apple juice, milk
Thursday, Sept. 21 – Biscuits & gravy, apple juice, milk
Friday, Sept. 22 – Waffles, apple juice, milk
Sullivan Pre-School Lunch
Monday, Sept. 18 – Hamburger bake, corn, peaches, roll, milk
Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Chicken strips, french fries, mixed fruit, bread and butter, milk
Wednesday, Sept. 20 – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, pineapple, rolls, milk
Thursday, Sept. 21 – Pork fritters, green beans, pears, bread and butter, milk
Friday, Sept. 22 – Sloppy Joes on bun, tater tots, mandarin oranges, milk
Senior Peace Meal
For additional information or for reservations, please call 1-800-543-1770
Monday, Sept. 18 – Captains seafood cake w/tartar or cocktail sauce, macaroni and cheese, Italian mixed veggies, orange juice, dinner roll, peaches
Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Chicken enchiladas, brown rice vegetable pilaf, harvard beets, whole grain wheat, apricots
Wednesday, Sept. 20 – Meat loaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, seasoned greens, Texas toast, dreamsicle dessert
Thursday, Sept. 21 – Taco salad w/meat, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, mandarin oranges, taco chips, cake
Friday, Sept. 22 – Turkey or cheese salad, vegetable soup, sunshine salad, crackers, whole grain wheat (1), watermelon