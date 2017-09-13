 

OVHS Homecoming Court

Photo by Jeni Yantis
The 2017 Okaw Valley Homecoming Court. Front - Senior Candidates Hannah Landreth, Hayden Francisco, Natalie Jeffers Dylan Holt, 2017 Queen Paige Robinson and 2017 King Garrett Fritz, Grace Harlin, Tanner Coleman, Crown Bearer Colin Patient, Crown Bearer Avery Collins and 2016 Queen Kristy Burford. Back - Freshmen Attendants Luke Vander Burgh and Tayli Roberts, Junior Attendants Kailey George and Garrett Tippit and Sophomore Attendants Baylee Wagner and Canaan Christensen.

